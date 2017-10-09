Weinstein–Hollywood Heavyweight Is Out.

Legendary film producer Harvey Weinstein has been given the boot by his own company after new information came out over the weekend. It’s not clear what that new information is….but it comes on the heels of sexual harassment allegations from some high profile actresses.

He’s long been a power broker in Hollywood. Meryl Streep once called him a God. He’s launched countless careers. So, is he a harmless “old school” executive (think Mad Men) or is this much more sinister? He says he’s sorry but actresses like Ashley Judd say he went too far. What do you think?