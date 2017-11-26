Weekend Stabbing At Lloyd Center Streetcar Platform

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police identified a 62-year-old man as the suspect in a stabbing at a Portland Streetcar platform in the Lloyd District.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that police said Sunday that Robert Gholston stabbed another man several times at a streetcar platform on Saturday night.

Police said they received a report of a disturbance at 7:48 p.m. Saturday and found two men fighting. They took one man, identified as Gholston, into custody and began treating the other man for multiple stab wounds. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found a knife they believe Gholston used and took him to the Multnomah County Jail.

He’s scheduled for arraignment Monday on a charge of second-degree assault. It was not initially know if he had a lawyer.