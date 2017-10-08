Weekend News Roundup: Arson and Crashes

Portland, Oregon – A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for setting fire to a room in a shelter, then jumping from a second story window in Northeast Portland. Police went to Burnside Street on a report of a disturbance and say 30-year-old Colby Aplin (pictured) had barricaded himself in the room. Police say Aplin set the room on fire and then jumped out the window. Aplin was grabbed by police and medical workers after landing in the street. In a struggle, they all got minor injuries and went to a hospital. After being released from the hospital Aplin was arrested, and will have a mental health evaluation.

A man dies in a head-on crash on Highway 211 a mile east of Eagle Creek Saturday night. A helicopter took another person to a hospital. The crash happened at 8 PM near Jackknife Road. The road was closed for several hours.

A pedestrian was hit by a car Saturday in Northeast Portland, and is now in critical condition. The man was walking across Northeast 82nd and Jonesmore, when the man was struck. Police found the injured man in the street, and he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver did stop, and has been cooperating with police.

A suspected drug dealer was arrested after crashing his car into a Portland police car Saturday night. Police were called to a parking lot on Northeast 82nd Avenue at 9:34 p.m. on a report of a man dealing drugs. Police stopped a car, but the driver backed up into a patrol car, damaging the vehicle. The suspect then ran away on foot, and a search later found him hiding under a tarp. 45-year-old William Henry was arrested.

A man was arrested for trying to set fire to the Center for the Deaf in Vancouver on Saturday. Police responded to Southeast Hearthwood Street, and say they saw a man running away. He was found and arrested shortly after, he’s been identified as 20 year old Justin Smith-Riggs of Vancouver. Vancouver Firefighters were called to put out the fire he allegedly set, and the building only has minor damage. Riggs is now in jail on charges of burglary and arson.