Weekend Events Go Smoothly

Portland, Oregon – The World Naked Bike Ride went through Portland Saturday night, and thousands of nude bicyclists participated. The cause behind this annual event is to protest the use of oil, and promote bicycling as a better alternative.

It’s a worldwide event, but Portland’s is the most popular. Last year, the event drew 10,000 people.

Another event this weekend is the 25th annual Good in the Hood Festival, taking place in Northeast Portland.

The Festival began despite racist threats. The organizer received a letter and a nearby school received a phone call threatening to turn the festival into a blood bath and saying they were going to, quote, “shoot all of those (N-Words.)” Portland Police found the person responsible for the threats on Saturday, it’s a 63-year-old woman. She was taken to a hospital for mental health treatment. Police say the threats were not credible, and the festival is safe.