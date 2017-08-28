Weather Still a Challenge on Oregon Wildfire Lines

BROOKINGS, Ore. (AP) – Firefighters are confronting extremely hot and dry weather on the fire lines of two large blazes burning in southwest and central Oregon.

A fire about five miles from the coastal town of Brookings was 168 square miles (435 square kilometers) on Monday.

There is no containment on the fire burning in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness Area near the California border. Officials have set a containment date of mid-October.

The weather forecast calls for gusty and erratic winds and extremely low humidity in the area and the smoke column from the fire could grow taller.

Near Sisters, another fire has grown to nearly 30 square miles (78 square kilometers) and is about one-third contained.

Temperatures there are also warm, with low humidity and significant smoke in the air.