Water Spout Spotted Off The Shore In Oceanside

Oceanside, Or. – A water spout appeared off the shore of Oceanside in Tillamook County this morning. Andy Bryant at the National Weather Service says “we have a pretty clear photograph of that one that was taken by somebody that lives there in Oceanside and that storm dissipated as it came onshore and didn’t cause any damage or anything.”

Michael Boland works at the Blue Agate Cafe in Oceanside and says they all went outside and watched the spout for about 10 minutes and calls it “trippy”.

Bryant says the abrupt change in the weather means a possibility of both water spouts and weak tornadoes throughout the day.