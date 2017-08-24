Water Faucet And Fixture Replacement Starts Next Week At PPS

Portland, Or. – Work begins next week to replace water faucets and fixtures in Portland Public Schools because of lead concerns. Students have been using bottled water since lead test results came in last year. Spokesman Dave Northfield says contractors will start work on Wednesday at Astor Elementary, the same day students return to class. Work will be done after the school day ends.

He says work will be done in six waves, and the urgency is “based on the age of the students attending that school.” Fourteen schools are in the first wave. Work at the second batch of schools will begin six weeks later and they hope to have all 90 schools upgraded before the end of the school year.

He says it’s hard to know how long the work at Astor will take. He says it’s hard to know “because this is the beginning of a long process and it will be learning process for the contractors. The age of the buildings vary . The difficulty of the fixture replacement project will vary. So, some will be easy and some quite frankly will not be so easy. Because there are some 100 year old buildings and some very old fixtures in there. Our facilities folks are anticipating that some of those old, fixtures may even break off when they try to remove them.”

Money for the project was included in a $790 million dollar bond measure approved by voters in May.