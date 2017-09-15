WATCH LIVE: NASA Cassini Space Probe Crashes Into Saturn

(La Cañada Flintridge, CA) — The Cassini space probe will crash into Saturn today. The NASA spacecraft wrapped up it’s mission Thursday after its final orbit around Saturn. The Cassini project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory says the spacecraft is out of propellant, and on an impact trajectory with the ringed planet. Cassini will send one final signal before disintegrating in Saturn’s atmosphere. Cassini was launched in 1997 and has been circling Saturn since 2004, gathering data on the planet, its rings and its many moons. Scientists will be collecting data from the probe right up until its final moments.