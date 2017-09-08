CBS NEWS – Click Here To Watch Live Hurricane Irma Coverage courtesy of CBS NEWS.
Click Here To Read More About Hurricane Irma from CBS NEWS.
Storm surges are a big concern with Hurricane Irma. FEMA estimates about 2.5 million Florida homes are in flood-hazard zones and many of those homes are in the densely populated Miami-Dade and Broward counties where more than 4.5 million people live. That includes the cities of Miami and Fort Lauderdale.
One of the best ways to understand the threat to low-lying areas is to see them from above. Veteran helicopter pilot Paul Barth took CBS News’ Jeff Glor on a tour of the Miami coastline that’s under the threat of dangerous storm surge. Barth witnessed the devastation firsthand the last time a Category 5 hurricane struck back in 1992.
“This is a low area here, not very much but two or three feet above sea level, so if we have a strong storm surge there’s not much to protect it from the coastline moving in,” Barth said. “There’s no barrier island on this side, this mouth of Key Biscayne there, so it’s wide open to the Atlantic Ocean.”
Just north of Miami, the Broward County emergency operations center is already running full tilt with members from every county department on hand.
Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief says her biggest worry right now is storm-surge flooding and with residents complying with evacuation orders.
“So our concern is that we’re going to have to try and rescue people or we may have fatalities so right now this preparation process is to minimize that,” Sharief said.
Mayor Sharief says Broward County is ready for whatever Irma brings their way.
She warns people who decide to ride out the storm that once winds reach a sustained level of 45 mph, the county cannot send emergency personnel in for them. Winds from Irma will likely be three times that speed.
Monster Hurricane Irma comes just two weeks after Harvey brought “500-year” rainfall to parts of Houston. But Harvey and other so-called “500-year” floods are happening far more often than their name implies.
Just two years ago Charleston had flooding that could have been called a one-in-a-thousand-year event. Now with Irma approaching, and the potential for another massive flooding event, it begs the question of whether we need to re-think whether these really are once-in-a-lifetime events, reports CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave.
The flooding Hurricane Harvey left behind in Houston was both deadly and devastating. Entire neighborhoods became submerged after rainfall totals exceeded “500-year” levels, but as it turns out these flooding events are not quite so rare.
This was the third storm in just three years to bring so-called “500-year” rain to the city.
“Clearly we’re seeing extreme events. Who would have imagined 52 inches in Houston. It’s just unimaginable,” said Sandra Knight of the University of Maryland Center for Disaster Resilience.
The U.S. has experienced at least 24 of these “500-year” rain events since 2010, including Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
The “500 year” term is a risk assessment tool used for flood insurance, but scientists say the phrase is misleading. It actually does not mean that the event happens only once every 500 years, but instead that there is a one in 500 chance that this amount of flooding will occur in a single year. A 100-year event has a one in 100 chance of occurring. Researchers say these large storms are happening more often.
“As the climate continues to warm, rare events could even become the norm,” said Michael Wehner. He studies the behavior of extreme weather events. He says global temperatures have increased a full degree centigrade in the past century and those warmer conditions can create more powerful storms.
“Warmer air can contain more moisture than colder air,” Wehner said.
And more water in the air means more rain that can fall in flood zones where populations are growing.
“Look, in a place like Miami or Houston. And in the past decades we’ve had an incredible development as we’re planning and looking forward, we have to make room for where this water is going to go,” Knight said.
Stories and images courtesy of CBS NEWS