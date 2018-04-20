Washington’s Lottery Deputy Director Fired

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The deputy director of Washington’s Lottery has been ousted following an outside investigation into ethics complaints that found he and other lottery employees accepted drinks and food from a vendor who had a contract with the agency, and that several employees likely got free hotel rooms during a work trip that coincided with the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

An agency spokeswoman confirmed Friday that Jim Warick had been fired on Wednesday. In a written statement, Lottery Director Marcus Glasper said that the behaviors detailed by the report , which was obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request, “do not reflect our own high standards.”

The 26-page report details several events hosted by International Game Technology, which supports the Lottery’s gaming systems, that drew ethical concerns.

The report is a result of issues that were previously raised with the investigator during a hostile workplace investigation into former Lottery Director Bill Hanson. Hanson resigned last fall.