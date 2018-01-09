Washington’s Inslee Makes Pitch for Carbon Tax

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Gov. Jay Inslee is making a forceful push for a carbon tax in his annual state of the state address and urging lawmakers to quickly implement court-ordered increases in education funding.

Inslee, speaking before lawmakers Tuesday, said President Donald Trump is abandoning the global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions but Washington state “will walk forward and join this battle for our world’s health future.”

The Democratic governor has previously said he wants to use state reserves to help pay for education improvements ordered by the state Supreme Court. He would backfill that reserve withdrawal with about $1 billion in carbon tax revenues.

In his speech Inslee said business, tribal, environmental and labor interests will be part of the conversation and that urban and rural areas would benefit from such a tax. Republicans, who are in the minority in the House and Senate, have been cool to the idea of a carbon tax.