Washington Superintendent Of Schools Unveils Six-Year Plan For Schools

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – State Superintendent Chris Reykdal says lawmakers must expedite their work on satisfying a court mandate on putting more money toward basic education in Washington state. But he also wants them to start thinking about how to reshape the system in the coming years once that immediate work is done.

At a news conference Wednesday, Reykdal unveiled a six-year plan that looks beyond the 2017-2019 state budget lawmakers are currently struggling to write.

The state has been in contempt of court for lack of progress on satisfying a 2012 state Supreme Court ruling that found that school funding was not adequate or uniform. In the coming years, Reykdal said he’d like to expand the school day for kindergarten through 8th grade by up to 60 minutes, and the expand the school year by about 20 days.