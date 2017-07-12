Washington State Trooper Who Fatally Shot Man With Knife on I-5 Named

LACEY, Wash. (AP) – Authorities have released the name of a Washington State Patrol Trooper who shot a man Saturday along Interstate 5 after he allegedly called 911 and requested “suicide by cop” before threatening the officer with a knife.

The Washington State Patrol said Wednesday that 39-year-old Trooper John A. Pierce has been placed on standard administrative assignment during an investigation of the incident in which he fatally shot 22-year-old Michael Rude.

Authorities said previously that Rude, of Kent, was shot along the freeway in Lacey and died of gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen with internal bleeding.

Pierce has been with the patrol for 18 years.

The Olympia Police Department is leading a multi-agency investigation into the incident.