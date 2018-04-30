Washington State: Some Veterans Wrongly Billed for License Plates
By Grant McHill
|
Apr 30, 2018

SEATTLE (AP) – The Washington State Department of Licensing admits a glitch in the computer system caused some veterans to be incorrectly charged for Purple Heart license plates.

KING-TV reports the state, acknowledging the hiccup, is encouraging those who think they have a billing error to contact customer service and seek a refund of the $30 charge.

The state was not able to say how many bills with mistakes were sent out.

The Purple Heart license plates are a special designation for those who were wounded while serving in the military.

