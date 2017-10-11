Washington State Seeks to Challenge Third Travel Ban

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is asking a federal judge to lift his stay halting the state’s case against President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

In a filing Wednesday, the state said that lifting the stay will allow it to challenge the third and latest version of the ban before it takes effect later this month.

Five other states are involved in the case including Oregon, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and California.

The filing also says the states have talked with Trump administration lawyers and that they do not oppose lifting the stay.

The Trump administration in September announced the most recent restrictions, which affect citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen – and some Venezuelan government officials and their families. They are to go into effect Oct. 18.