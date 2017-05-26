Washington State Republican Senator’s Temporary Federal Job Ends

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Republican Sen. Doug Ericksen’s temporary job with the Environmental Protection Agency has ended.

The Bellingham Herald reported Thursday that his 120-day post in the administration of President Donald Trump ended May 20.

Ericksen, of Ferndale, had been appointed as communications director for the EPA transition team in January.

His absences during the regular 105-day legislative session led to some canceled meetings of the Senate Energy, Environment and Telecommunications Committee, which he serves as chairman of, leading to complaints from Senate Democrats and others. A group of voters from his district launched a recall effort that dismissed by a superior court judge.

Lawmakers are currently in the midst of a second overtime session as they try to complete their work on a two-year state budget.