Washington State Representative Pleads Guilty to Reckless Driving

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – State Rep. Timm Ormsby, D-Spokane, has pleaded guilty to reckless driving for a February incident in which he lost control of his vehicle and rolled it into a neighbor’s yard in Thurston County.

The 58-year-old Ormsby was initially charged with driving under the influence after tests showed his blood-alcohol content was between 0.11 and 0.09. The legal limit is 0.08.

The Spokesman-Review says that in exchange for the guilty plea, he received a fine of $941, two years of supervision and must meet with victims of DUI cases. He already completed alcohol treatment before entering the plea and lost his license for 90 days.

Ormsby, who has been in the Legislature since 2003, was headed home from a bar on the evening of Feb. 10 when the incident occurred.

