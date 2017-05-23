Washington State Lawkmakers Head To Second Special Session

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Lawmakers will head into a second special session as they continue to work toward reaching agreement on a two-year state budget that satisfies a state Supreme Court mandate on education funding.

The first special session was set to adjourn Tuesday, after which Gov. Jay Inslee has already said he will call them back for a second special session.

While most of the 147 members have been back home in their districts during the special session, a bipartisan group of lawmakers has been meeting several times a week to negotiate policy surrounding education funding, and leaders say progress has been made. The state has been in contempt of court for lack of progress on satisfying a 2012 state Supreme Court ruling that found that school funding was not adequate or uniform.