Washington State Is Hiring Wildland Firefighters

Portland, Ore. — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources announced on Wednesday that applications are being accepted for firefighters to battle wildfires this coming summer.

Department spokeswoman Janet Pierce says “We’re interested in college kids, men and women. Some women kind of shy away from this but we want to encourage them. Many women fight fires.”

Most firefighting jobs pay between $13.80 and $18.00 an hour.

