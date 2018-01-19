Washington Senate Passes Conversion Ban, Transgender Bullying Bills
By Grant McHill
|
Jan 19, 2018 @ 12:48 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Washington Senate has passed a bill seeking to ban therapists from trying to change a minor’s sexual orientation.

Senate Bill 5722 passed on a 32-16 vote Friday and now heads to the House. The measure would deem it “unprofessional conduct” for a licensed health care provider to perform conversion therapy on a patient under the age of 18.

Under the measure, if the provider violates the law, they would face sanctions ranging from fines to license revocation or suspension.

The Senate Friday also passed a bill meant to address transgender bullying in schools. Under Senate Bill 5766, which passed on a 30-18 vote, school districts must adopt or amend transgender student policies and procedures and develop a mandatory training class. The measure now heads to the House.

Related Content

20 Die From Flu In Washington State
Washington State Granted Extension For REAL ID Act
Whale Stranded on Washington Beach
Washington Bill Protects Tethered Dogs
Report: 3 Million Affected by Data Breaches in Was...
Washington State Lawkmakers Head To Second Special...
Comments