Washington Post Reports Presidents Son In Law Under FBI Investigation

Washington, D.C. — According to the Washington Post, FBI Investigators are looking into a series of meetings held by President Trump’s Son-In-Law, Jared Kushner, and an influential White House adviser, as part of their probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and related matters.

According to the paper, Kushner, who held meetings in December with the Russian ambassador and a banker from Moscow , is being investigated because of the extent and nature of his interactions with the Russians.

CBS News has confirmed that investigators have been scrutinizing Jared Kushner in connection with the Russia Investigation.

As we previously reported he met with the Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak in December and he also agreed to a meeting with the head of VEB Bank which is a Russian state owned entity. Numerous former intelligence and law enforcement sources have said that Kushner met with the man at the urging of Kislyak. The man, Sergey Gorkov, was trained by Russia’s Federal Security Service or FSB.

The Senate intelligence committee for weeks now has shown its interest in interviewing Kushner who is among several Trump Campaign associates who met with Kislyak before the President took office.

Also under scrutiny, Former Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort, Campaign foreign policy advisor Carter Page, Trump friend Roger Stone and former national security advisor Michael Flynn. The FBI is scrutinizing business transactions and contacts as part of its ongoing counterintelligence investigation.