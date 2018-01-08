Washington Lawmaker Says EPA Job Rumors False

Washington Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, talks to reporters, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Ericksen, who is currently serving as both a state senator and a member of President Donald Trump's transition team, said that the Republican majority in the state Senate can rely on him, and that he's able to do both jobs. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Sen. Doug Ericksen says rumors of his appointment to a job with the Environmental Protection Agency are false and that he’s running for re-election this year.

Shortly before the start of the new legislative session Monday, Ericksen told reporters that while he had considered job offers from the Trump administration over the past year he wanted to continue representing his district in the state Senate.

The Bellingham Herald had reported Friday that the Ferndale Republican was appointed as the senior adviser to the Region 10 administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency. Ericksen refused to confirm or deny the news at the time, and told several other news organizations that he would have something to say Monday. When asked why he didn’t just correct the newspaper on Friday he said that he needed to notify others first, but still wouldn’t confirm that a job offer was on the table Friday.