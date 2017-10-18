Washington Gets REAL ID Extension

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington is among 17 states that have been granted a yearlong extension from the enforcement of federal requirements for state driver’s licenses and ID cards.

The state Department of Licensing announced the news Wednesday, and Department of Homeland Security’s REAL ID website showing the current status of each state has been updated. The news comes a few weeks after the state had initially been notified that it was under a grace period through Jan. 22 as the federal government continued its review of states’ progress. Now the state has an extension through Oct. 10, 2018.

The federal law requires state driver’s licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and to be issued to people who can prove they are legally in the United States. Lawmakers passed a measure this year creating a two-tiered licensing system that was signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee.