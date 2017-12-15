Washington County Sheriff’s Employee Faces Sex Abuse Charges

Hillsboro, Or. – A Washington County Sheriff’s Office employee has been booked into the Washington County jail following his arrest for alleged sexual misconduct against a co-worker. It says it received a report on December 6th from a Sheriff’s Office employee about ongoing sexual harassment by a co-worker. The accused employee, 45 year old Kevin J. Kearns, was placed on administrative leave and an investigation began.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office looked into concerns of behavior which began with Mr. Kearns making sexual comments to the victim. The behavior escalated into unwanted sexual touching of the victim on more than one occasion. The conduct occurred in the jail while both employees were on duty.

Kearns was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual abuse in the third degree and harassment. He was booked at the Washington County Jail. Kearns, who lives in Cornelius, has worked for the Sheriff’s Office since 2006 and is a corporal assigned to the Jail Division.

The Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal investigation. It says it takes allegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace very seriously and says such conduct is not tolerated in any form. It also says employees are mandated to report sexual harassment to supervisors and every report is thoroughly investigated.