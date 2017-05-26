Washington County Deputy Assaulted By Felon On The Run

Aloha, Ore. — A Washington County Deputy was injured Friday morning after being assaulted by a man with a felony warrant for his arrest.

At 7:13 AM Friday, Washington County Deputy’s were called to the Farmington Center, located at 17455 SW Farmington Road in Aloha on the report of a suspicious person.

Deputy Ryan Tack saw 24-year-old Hayden Landry Davis in the area and learned that he had a felony warrant for his arrest. The Sheriff’s office says while attempting to arrest him, Davis assaulted the deputy then ran from the area.

Hillsboro Police Officer Matt Schmidt and his K-9 partner Blazer, responded to assist in searching for the Davis. Blazer led deputies to a residence bordering Mountain View Middle School, where Davis was found hiding.

He was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and the felony warrant.

Deputy Tack suffered cuts and bruises to his head and arms but will make a full recovery.