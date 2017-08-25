Washington Corrections Deputy Charged With Custodial Sexual Misconduct

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A 29-year-old corrections deputy has been charged in connection with allegedly having sex with an inmate.

Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist says Jason Pardes was charged Friday with one count of custodial sexual misconduct.

Lindquist says an inmate at Washington State’s Purdy Correctional Facility claimed Monday she was forced to perform oral sex on a corrections deputy at the Pierce County Jail the month before.

Lindquist says she identified Pardes as the jail guard involved.

Lindquist says Pardes told investigators he didn’t have sex with that inmate but said he gave in to another inmate’s demands to allow her to perform the act because she had allegedly threatened his family.

That inmate allegedly told investigators it happened twice and that it wasn’t forced.

Lindquist says under state law jail guards cannot have sex with inmates.

He remains in jail on $1 million bail.