Washington Contractor Gets 15 Days In Jail For Illegal Work

SHELTON, Wash. (AP) – A Washington man who has been accused of doing illegal contract work twice in the past 13 months has been sentenced to 15 days in jail.

The Olympian reports 57-year-old Peter Daniel Yeaman’s jail sentencing stems from a call police got about an illegal contractor who took a job for $5,000 but never did any of the work. Yeaman was also ordered to repay $5,000 to his victim after he pleaded guilty last week to a misdemeanor charge of unregistered contracting.

Yeaman and his company have been cited by the state nine times since 2013 for unregistered contracting and twice for not obtaining a permit before altering a home. In addition, his registration was suspended in 2012 for failing to properly pay workers.