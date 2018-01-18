Warner Pacific Becomes A University Cuts Tuition

PORTLAND, Or.– At a time when the cost of higher education is rising significantly Warner Pacific University is taking a 23 percent Tuition decrease. The tuition reduction of nearly $6,000 will make the University the most affordable private university or college in the state of Oregon.

The university announces its name change today saying, “University” reflects a new era at Warner Pacific. it better encompasses the scope of programs offered and the scale of what graduates are achieving. the change marks increased academic programs at both undergraduate and graduate levels. This is the first major identity change for the institution.