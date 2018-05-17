Warm Summer Nights

Senior Airman Kevin Iinuma poors water over his head to cool off after exercising outside Wilford Hall Medical Center July 5. Exercising in extreme heat is not recommended and certain precautions should be taken to prevent heat related illnesses. Airman Iinuma is a medical photographer for the 59th Medical Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo/SSgt Josie Walck)

The most recent forecast from the Climate Prediction Center says the Summer of 2018 will probably be a little hotter than usual in the Northwest.

The CPC issued its extended forecast covering June, July, and August. They say there is a 50 percent chance (strong chance in meteorological terms) temperatures will be above normal during that three month span.

Today, I talked with CPC forecaster Matthew Rosencrans and he filled me in on much more of the details. I must say, it was fascinating to hear more of the specifics related to this forecast.

Before we get much further, here’s a video from “SciShow” about how climatologists actually come up with these predictions:

So, typically when we see the headline about a “Warmer Summer”, we think it’ll impact how we live our lives during summer DAYS.

Here’s the kind of graphic we usually see:

Climate Prediction Center just released an “Above Average” temperature outlook for summer in Maine. pic.twitter.com/eXJcwLadB5 — Keith Carson (@KeithCarson) May 17, 2018

But what Rosencrans enlightened me to think more about — is how we will probably notice the affects of this warmer summer…..during the NIGHT.

He says we will probably have one or two days where temperatures spike way above normal, or perhaps a slightly more extended heat wave at some point (of course, they can’t really say for sure).

What he said he can probably count on — is those warmer temperatures at night.

Lucinda and I did a story recently about healthy sleep. A big part of that is making sure your room is nice and cool while you sleep. So – since I don’t want to use too much energy, I will be purchasing a fan….now that I know it’ll be a little warmer when I pull up the covers.