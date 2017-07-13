In Brief: Rise, Dawn and now War for the Planet of the Apes and like the other two, it’s a good one.



War for the Planet of the Apes is the third movie in the current series and the second co-written and directed by Matt Reeves. It continues the new set of prequels to one of science fiction’s best ever movies the Charlton Heston classic The Planet of the Apes.

While one wonders why more prequels after the prequels and sequels done in the Heston era were popular and commercially successful but sucked. The original series even spun off into a short-lived TV show in 1974.

Digressing a bit. A couple of years ago I was honored to write, direct and co-produce a memorial video on Booth Colman one of the stars of the TV show. He played the original series head ape Dr. Zaius. Ironically, Colman was good friends with Maurice Evans who did the character in the original films.

Years later Colman — after attending conventions where old, popular shows are honored by fans — said he was totally surprised that people were still so enamored by the TV show and by his character.

I saw clips of the show. Colman — whose skill I admire greatly — was one of those mostly unknown character actors who can only be described as brilliant. He had an incredible voice, spoke several languages and could do a bazillion dialects and could do comedy and drama with equal skill.

As for his TV show, I didn’t see enough of it to say whether it was all that good or not. The show lasted like 14 episodes a bomb or not, not enough people watched it.

I did see a couple of the Planet of the Apes prequels and sequels from the early 1970s. Popular yes. All that good? No.

The new set of prequels began in 2011 and stars Andy Serkis as Caesar the chimpanzee who started it all. This one takes up where Dawn of the Planet of the Apes left off. The apes are trying to find a sanctuary away from humans where they can just be apes.

Humans — in the meantime — are slowly succumbing to the virus that takes away most of their intelligence and leaves them as docile and malleable as some animals.

Woody Harrelson does a rogue colonel who — upset with the ape involvement in the virus — has amassed an army of humans and apes determined to wipe out Caesar and his free apes. War is in the works. An attack on the apes forces Caesar to send his group on the sanctuary quest and turn back and confront the colonel’s evil.

After doing Gollum in The Lord of the Rings, Serkis has become a motion capture expert. That’s the technology that Reeves and other directors often use to turn real life actors into animals and other characters. In this case it’s apes. Serkis and his co-stars nail their parts and there is no need to suspend disbelief.

Like the first two films of the series, War of the Planet of the Apes is stunning. Reeves and his special effects crews are amazing. You really believe apes walk and talk and can be quite cunning and very dangerous.

And will someone please give Serkis his due. This is award-worthy work.

That — along with the other human actors and Harrelson’s villainy — is just icing on the cake. The real treasure is a deep and rich story of survival that continues to make this one of the best science fiction series ever.

Director: Matt Reeves

Stars: Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn, Karin Konoval, Amiah Miller, Toby Kebbell, Judy Greer, Terry Notary

Rated PG-13 for mature themes and violence. No monkeying around here. This is a great film and gets a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



