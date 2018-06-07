Wanted Murder Suspect Caught In Tualatin

Tualatin, Oregon – Police have taken a wanted murder suspect into custody after a standoff with officers early this morning in Tualatin. Police tell us the wanted man was inside a car in the McDonalds parking lot at Southwest Tualatin – Sherwood road and Boones Ferry road, and refused to come out. Witnesses at the scene say at one point officers had their guns drawn, and believed that the suspect may have been armed.

Now we’ve learned the suspect 29-year-old Gavin Smith-Brown was wanted in connection with the death of his Mother.

