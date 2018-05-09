Want To See Your Backyard Go Native?

Clackamas County, Or. – A program to help you make your backyard more natural has expanded to Clackamas County. The Backyard Habitat Certification Progrma began in Portland, expanded to Gresham and Fairview and now to Clackamas County.

Gail Shaloum with the Clackamas County Water Environmental Services says this program is for those “who want to be able to garden in a more natural way in their yard, if they would like to attract birds and butterflies and other pollinators.” More than 4,500 yards in the metro area are already part of the program.

To sign up for the program click here.