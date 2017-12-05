Want to Own a Piece of Late Night History? It’ll Cost You.

Jonny Carson loved good architecture. And when he visited a Malibu home that overlooked the Pacific Ocean, he asked “How much?” He bought it for just over nine million and it is currently on the market for $81.5 million. It helps to have a sense of humor. Here’s the tour:

https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=carson+home+on+the+market&&view=detail&mid=6EB7D989DA23ADF952256EB7D989DA23ADF95225&FORM=VRDGAR

On the back patio, with one of the best views in Malibu overlooking the Pacific, Carson had a sparkling blue pool, a personal waterfall and a koi pond. His 12 pet koi are still swimming in their crystal clear pond, a swarm of gold, brown and white.