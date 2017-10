Ready to be spooked? Thanks to Only in Your Town, we’ve got the top ten places to find a ghost in Portland! We’d love to hear your suggestions about other hot spots for supernatural love?!

1. Pittock Mansion Mike Krzeszak / Flickr This famous grand home looming over the city is said to be haunted by its former inhabitants. Windows close on their own, pictures move around, and other creepy occurrences have been known to occur. Some have even reported seeing the home’s matriarch Georgiana Pittock in the home.

2. Portland Underground Keary O. / Flickr In the Shanghai Tunnels beneath old town, there is said to be a ghost of a woman who was sold into sex work from the tunnels, as well as several of the men who were sold into slavery still haunting the tunnels.

3. Old Town Pizza Jon Wiley / Flickr Connected to the Portland Underground, the basement of the pizza place is said to be haunted. Guests can sit in the back room where the ghost “Nina” is thought to be present.

4. White Eagle Tavern Garik Asplund / Flickr This McMenamins bar is said to be haunted by an unknown entity. Many strange occurrences have happened here, mainly focusing around the ever-creepy stairway and basement.

5. Tryon Creek State Park J. Maughn / Flickr It is said that in the early morning it is possible to hear the sounds of horses and men getting ready to work logging the forest even though the area hasn’t been worked since the early 1800s.

6. Oaks Park Pfeiffer Photos / Flickr This turn-of-the century amusement park has been haunted by a lone child dressed in 70s-era clothing for over 20 years.

7. Hollywood Theater Roger / Flickr This theater has been around since the 1920s, and has been home to several hauntings of a man in a white suit.

8. Cathedral Park Noel / Flickr In 1949, a 15-year-old girl was murdered in the park under the St. John’s bridge. People still report hearing screams under the bridge and police have been dispatched on multiple occasions to find nothing.