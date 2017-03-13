Want To Buy An Entire Oregon Town?

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Looking for a home with lots of land? Then Tiller, Oregon, might be the place for you.

The entire southwestern Oregon town is up for sale, and could be yours for $3.85 million. Based in Douglas County, the town is nestled on the banks of the South Umpqua River, about 30 miles east of Canyonville.

Listing agent Garrett Zoller tells The Oregonian/Oregonian that the ability to buy an entire town is a great opportunity for a developer with vision.

Zoller said the town has few actual residents, but there are about 250 people nearby. Tiller’s elementary school has been closed for years, and is a separate sale from the purchase of the town.

Zoller says there’s been quite a bit of interest in the sale, including from Chinese investors.