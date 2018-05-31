Walmart Scholarships?

America’s largest employer, Walmart, is offering its employees a new perk. It is teaming up with a company out of Denver called Guild Education to offer employees a chance to get a bachelor’s degree in business for a dollar a day. The company will pickup the rest of the tab. This goes for all 1.4-Million of its employees. They say this new benefit will help it recruit and retain higher quality employees in a tight U.S. labor market. What do you think?

