Walmart Scholarships?
By Rebecca Marshall
|
May 31, 2018 @ 4:33 AM

America’s largest employer, Walmart, is offering its employees a new perk. It is teaming up with a company out of Denver called Guild Education to offer employees  a chance to get a bachelor’s degree in business for a dollar a day.  The company will pickup the rest of the tab. This goes for all 1.4-Million of its employees. They say this new benefit will help it recruit and retain higher quality employees in a tight U.S. labor market.  What do you think?

