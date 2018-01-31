Walden On Train That Hits Truck

WASHINGTON (AP) – A train carrying GOP House members, including Oregon Congressman Greg Walden, heading to a retreat in West Virginia has hit a truck. Walden has posted a picture from the scene on twitter. Oklahoma GOP Rep. Tom Cole says a person on the truck may have been injured. Emergency workers were on the scene. Cole says he’s not aware of any injuries on the train. A GOP aide speaking on condition of anonymity because the aide was not authorized to speak publicly says no lawmakers were injured. Cole says he believes the accident occurred near Charlottesville, Virginia