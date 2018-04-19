Waco–25 Years Later

It was 25 years ago, today, a deadly fire raced through the Branch Dividian religious sect near Waco Texas. FBI agents used tanks to inject tear gas into the building in an effort to force leader David Koresh and his followers to surrender. Multiple fires ultimately broke out, killing Koresh and his 75 followers. The cause of the fire is STILL being debated to this very day, 25 years later. USA Today talked to some of the people involved. We thought we’d share it with you. Perhaps this will bring back some memories of that day.

