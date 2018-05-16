Voters In Pro Kid Mood

Portland, Or. – More than 70% of Beaverton voters have approved renewal of a five year levy that will pay for 300 teachers. School board vice chair and head of the Yes campaign, Becky Tymchuk says it’s “very historic. I mean we’re going back to records to see if our voters have ever spoken as overwhelmingly as they did this time.”

Voters in the Salem-Keizer School District have okayed a $619 million dollar bond measure to expand and improve schools. 80% of Voters in Portland who cast ballots in Tuesday’s primary election approved extending a Children’s levy that pays for more than a dozen programs.