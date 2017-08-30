Volunteers Cover Up Swastikas Painted On Central Oregon Rocks

Prineville, Or. – A group of volunteers has painted over swastikas and other graffiti sprayed on 50 boulders on BLM land near Crooked River Ranch. Cindy Murray with FANS, Friends and Neighbors of the Deschutes Canyon Area says the defaced rocks were discovered back in May. She says the process to get BLM permission to repair the rocks took awhile. She says they wound up painting over the boulders in paint that matched the color of the rocks last week.

Murray doesn’t know if they’ll ever discover who’s behind the racist graffiti, but she calls it “appalling to us.” It was discovered by some horseback riders, who got in touch with Murray’s group, which then contacted the BLM.

The head of PSU’s School of Gender, Race and Nations, Winston Grady-Willis says the swastikas are ” not surprising at all, unfortunately.” He says that’s because of Oregon’s exclusionary past and the current political climate.