Portland Ore – A new homeless camp has popped up in NE Portland between Marine Drive and Airport Way just east of 171st. Actually, the camp sites started showing up a decade ago but homeless activist Steve Kimes says they are cleaning it up and making improvements. That includes wooden platforms to place tents on and a communal space for food preparation. The new community—dubbed the “Village of Hope”—is similar to self-managed homeless villages like Right 2 Dream Too and Hazelnut Grove, which sprang up against the wishes of city officials. We’ll wait to see if this one gets approval.