Vigil For Slain Woman

An Estacada woman who was murdered was honored Saturday at a candlelight vigil. 59 year old Tina Webb was killed on Mother’s Day at her home. Police say she was stabbed and beheaded by her own son, Joshua Webb. The mourners gathered for the vigil at Mountain Home Church, and said that Tina will be missed.

Witnesses say Joshua Webb walked into the Estacada Thriftway store holding his mother’s head in one hand and a knife in the other. He then proceeded to stab a store employee seven times. Joshua Webb is now being held in Clackamas County Jail on charges of murder and mutilation of a corpse.