Vigil Set For Top Teacher At Oregon Culinary Institute
By Pat Boyle
|
Jun 4, 2018 @ 7:39 AM

Portland, Or. –  A candlelight vigil will be held tonight at the Oregon Culinary Institute on 17th and SW Jefferson to mourn the loss of the school’s top chef instructor, 63 year old, Daniel Brophy.  It will start at 7 p.m.

He was discovered Saturday morning in the school’s kitchen area, bleeding from a gunshot wound.  Students and staff who arrived for classes found him and called for help. Police and medical personnel who responded were unable to save him. The medical examiner has ruled he died from homicidal violence.

Sgt. Pete Simpson says they’re asking for the public’s help. He says ” there are a lot of people living in this area, residences. Perhaps they had a window open, maybe they heard something that’s not normal.”

