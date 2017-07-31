Vigil Held For Portland Teen Gunned Down In Gresham

Gresham, Oregon – A vigil was held to remember a Portland teen who was gunned down over the weekend in Gresham. It was a tearful gathering last night near SE 187th and Stark. The scene where 17-year-old Jose Morales was shot and killed late Saturday night, in what police are calling a gang-shooting.

The family has started a Go Fund Me Page to help pay for funeral expenses.

The four suspects, between the ages of 15-and-20 are facing murder charges. According to Portland Police they are:

15-year-old Obed Garcia of Wood Village

Brothers 16-year-old Francisco Martinez-Chavez and 17-year-old Cristian Martinez-Chavez both from Troutdale

and 20-year-old Isai Guzman-Ramirez of Portland, all facing charges of Murder.

Those who knew Morales say he was caring and a role-model.

News Partner KGW reports that the news is especially hard for Morales’ Grandmother Adali Enriquez. Her grandson, Morales, was born prematurely and was in danger of dying due to asthma. Enriquez says she performed CPR on him at the time and helped save his life. Through tears, Enriquez tells KGW it hurts because, “…. now I can’t resuscitate him anymore. I can’t do anything anymore.”