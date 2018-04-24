Viewpoint Construction Software in Portland Sells for Big Money

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Silicon Valley company has purchased Portland-based Viewpoint Construction Software for $1.2 billion in cash.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Monday deal appears to be the biggest deal ever for a Portland tech company.

The buyer is Trimble, which makes technology for the construction, agriculture and transportation markets. The California company reported revenue of $2.7 billion last year and said it expects about $200 million in additional revenue from Viewpoint in 2018.

Viewpoint said its Portland office will remain the center of its operations and the company will “continue to hire aggressively.” Viewpoint said it will operate with a large degree of independence within Trimble and retain its executive team and employees.

Viewpoint employs more than 700 people, about half of them at its headquarters near the Hawthorne Bridge.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com