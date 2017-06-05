Video Game Streaming Services

In an apparent attempt to rid you of ALL your free time Microsoft introduces Video Game Steaming to the Xbox.

Most of us have used movie streaming services. Netflix is available on almost every computer, tablet, phone, device and smart TV allowing us access to over 15,000 movies for a minimal amount. This same idea is now being applied to the video game console with video game streaming.

Video Game Streaming vs Downloading

Streaming games is a very different concept than downloading games. Sony had had Playstation Plus for the life of their console which allows you to download games, trailers and related content to your console. Other platforms have similar services. Streaming; however, means that the content isn’t stored on your game system but is provided over the cloud. Like a Netflix type service if you disconnect from the Internet the content will not be available.

So, how much does Video Game Streaming cost and what do you get?

The price you will pay for monthly video game streaming varies on each console. The new Xbox service, called “GamePass” is launching at $10/month. Sony “PlayStation Now”, their version of streaming, costs $15/month in a 3 month term. The offerings also differ on each system. Microsoft has launched their service with several popular franchises including Halo 5 and Bioshock Infinite in addition to a library of games from the Xbox 360. Sony’s offerings only include that of the older PlayStation 3 – although they have said they plan to bring some PlayStation 4 games later this summer.

The advantage, like movie streaming, is that for a monthly fee you can try out different titles and avoid buying a game (sometimes upwards of $60) that you may not like. The disadvantage is this is another subscription that returns every month.

Will Video Game Streaming be liked by gamers?

This question is key to how and where these services will ultimately go over time. Unlike a movie which typically runs around 2 hours each game can offer 150 hours (or more) of play time. Gamers as a group do tend to like to try out new content and can get bored with titles they have already finished. This is a major thing that both Microsoft and Sony are betting on for the future success of these services.

Will Video Game Streaming further depress “brick and mortar” stores?

Game Stop and Best Buy, among others, are both players in the video game sales market. Both stores offer new and used games as well as a way to sell back your title when you are finished with it. When the Xbox launched at the E3 gamers conference in 2015 it originally didn’t allow the use of used software. This was met with huge pushback from gamers forcing Microsoft to rethink and finally remove this restriction.

The issue is that content that is either downloaded or streamed has no associated media, package, or real way to resell it. This prevents the title from being available through a store. This is such a concern that Game Stop purchased another company called Think Geek to be able to offer more products.

William (Bill) Sikkens has been a technology expert for KXL on the Morning Show with Steve and Rebecca since 2014. With an expertise in I.T., cyber security and software design he has had more than 20 years’ experience with advanced technology. Sikkens conceptualizes and designs custom applications for many professional industries from health care to banking and has the ability to explain the details in a way all can understand.

Got a technology question or comment for Bill? Follow him on Twitter @sikkensw