Victim In Violent, Random Stabbing Continues To Get Support

Portland, Oregon (KGW) – Detectives have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing and critically wounding a Portland man in an attack police called “completely random.”

Michael Lee Williams, 33, was arrested Tuesday on charges unrelated to the Monday night stabbing, police said.

Detectives obtained evidence linking Williams to the stabbing and arrested him Thursday.

KGW talked with the partner of Shroyer who say he is one of the most compassionate people ever.

“He has the biggest hear you’d ever know,” Eric Duncan said. “He’s so kind, he’d give up a paycheck for you to help you out. He’d take you off the street, feed you, laugh with you, comfort you, distract you from your issues, and take those burdens as his own.”

A fundraiser has been set up for Shroyer’s recovery. Click here if you would like to donate

