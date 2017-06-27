Victim Speaking Out After Hit And Run Crash

Portland, Oregon – 70-year-old Linda Babcock is lucky to be alive today, after being hit while crossing a busy Southeast Portland street with her walker a week ago.

Police say 25-year-old Weifu Ma was impaired last Tuesday morning when he ran over Babcock, who was crossing at SE 122nd and Division. And now, as Babcock told our newspartner KGW, she wants to know why.

Ma has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Babcock is now confined to a wheelchair, still extremely battered and bruised. And she says the hardest part of the whole thing is her mental and emotional recovery.

Witnesses say that she had the walk signal and the right of way, and so now she wants answers as to why Ma hit her and then left her.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW