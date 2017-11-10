Veteran’s Day Holiday Closures and Celebrations
By Jacob Dean
|
Nov 10, 2017 @ 6:07 AM

Portland, Oregon – Veteran’s Day is Saturday 11-11-17. Since the holiday falls on a Saturday, some things are closed today on Friday. Federal, state, and local government offices and courts are closed. Some Washington County libraries are closed. But the good news is mostly everything else is open. Most banks and Post Offices are open and mail delivery will be on normal schedule for most. Trimet’s buses and trains are running on regular schedules.

Oregonlive has compiled an extensive list of events happening and freebies available to Vets on this special day.

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs has posted a list of Veterans Day events across the state on its website. It includes the big celebrations and smaller local events.

Ross Hollywood Chapel Veterans Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Nov. 11, Hollywood District in Portland. Begins at Northeast 40th Avenue and Tillamook Street and turns east onto Northeast Sandy Boulevard concluding at 48th Avenue at the flag pole in front of Ross Hollywood Chapel for a flag raising ceremony.

Fort Vancouver Veterans Day Parade: 11 a.m. Nov. 11, begins at Fort Vancouver National Site at Evergreen Boulevard and East Reserve Street, see website for route. There will be a 10 a.m. ceremony before the parade.

Veterans Day Observance, Beaverton: 11 a.m. Sat. Nov. 11, Bethel Congregational, United Church of Christ, 5150 S.W. Watson Ave. Family friendly community memorial service with choir organized by American Legion Post 124.

Estacada Veterans Day Parade11 a.m. Sat., Nov. 11, begins at Estacada High School, 355 N.E. Sixth Ave., travels down Main Street to Fourth Street then turns right on Broadway Street, ends at the Veterans Memorial with a ceremony. Hosted by Estacada Area Support Our Troops Foundation.

Washington County’s Annual Veterans Day Ceremony, Hillsboro: 11 a.m.-noon, Sat., Nov. 11. Washington County Veterans Memorial, Northeast Veterans Drive and Northeast 34th Avenue, Hillsboro. Hosted by Washington County Disability, Aging and Veteran Services; Memorial Fund for Veterans of Washington County; VFW 2666 and American Legion 104. Features Doug Lund, a West Point graduate with a degree in military history, who will talk about significant historical events as they relate to being a veteran, with a focus on World War I. Local recording artist Alena Sheldon will sing the national anthem.

Veterans Day Observance Ceremony, Wilsonville: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Oregon Korean War Memorial in Town Center Park, 29600 S.W. Park Place. Event includes a speaker, performances of the “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Taps,” posting of colors, and cadets’ readings about the significance of Veterans Day. Organized by Korean War Veterans Association, Oregon Trail Chapter.

City of Cornelius Veterans Day Celebration1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Veterans Memorial Park, Baseline Street between 12th and 13th Avenues. Keynote speaker is veteran and Washington County Commissioner Bob Terry. Event includes a 7-gun salute by the VFW veterans group, a welcome by Cornelius Mayor Jeffrey Dalin, singing and bagpiper performance. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will post the colors. Hosted in conjunction with American Legion and VFW groups throughout Washington County.

Comments