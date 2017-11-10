Veteran’s Day Holiday Closures and Celebrations

Portland, Oregon – Veteran’s Day is Saturday 11-11-17. Since the holiday falls on a Saturday, some things are closed today on Friday. Federal, state, and local government offices and courts are closed. Some Washington County libraries are closed. But the good news is mostly everything else is open. Most banks and Post Offices are open and mail delivery will be on normal schedule for most. Trimet’s buses and trains are running on regular schedules.

Oregonlive has compiled an extensive list of events happening and freebies available to Vets on this special day.

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs has posted a list of Veterans Day events across the state on its website. It includes the big celebrations and smaller local events.

Ross Hollywood Chapel Veterans Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Nov. 11, Hollywood District in Portland. Begins at Northeast 40th Avenue and Tillamook Street and turns east onto Northeast Sandy Boulevard concluding at 48th Avenue at the flag pole in front of Ross Hollywood Chapel for a flag raising ceremony. Fort Vancouver Veterans Day Parade: 11 a.m. Nov. 11, begins at Fort Vancouver National Site at Evergreen Boulevard and East Reserve Street, see website for route. There will be a 10 a.m. ceremony before the parade.

Veterans Day Observance, Beaverton: 11 a.m. Sat. Nov. 11, Bethel Congregational, United Church of Christ, 5150 S.W. Watson Ave. Family friendly community memorial service with choir organized by American Legion Post 124. Estacada Veterans Day Parade: 11 a.m. Sat., Nov. 11, begins at Estacada High School, 355 N.E. Sixth Ave., travels down Main Street to Fourth Street then turns right on Broadway Street, ends at the Veterans Memorial with a ceremony. Hosted by Estacada Area Support Our Troops Foundation. Washington County’s Annual Veterans Day Ceremony, Hillsboro: 11 a.m.-noon, Sat., Nov. 11. Washington County Veterans Memorial, Northeast Veterans Drive and Northeast 34th Avenue, Hillsboro. Hosted by Washington County Disability, Aging and Veteran Services; Memorial Fund for Veterans of Washington County; VFW 2666 and American Legion 104. Features Doug Lund, a West Point graduate with a degree in military history, who will talk about significant historical events as they relate to being a veteran, with a focus on World War I. Local recording artist Alena Sheldon will sing the national anthem.

Veterans Day Observance Ceremony, Wilsonville: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Oregon Korean War Memorial in Town Center Park, 29600 S.W. Park Place. Event includes a speaker, performances of the “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Taps,” posting of colors, and cadets’ readings about the significance of Veterans Day. Organized by Korean War Veterans Association, Oregon Trail Chapter. City of Cornelius Veterans Day Celebration: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Veterans Memorial Park, Baseline Street between 12th and 13th Avenues. Keynote speaker is veteran and Washington County Commissioner Bob Terry. Event includes a 7-gun salute by the VFW veterans group, a welcome by Cornelius Mayor Jeffrey Dalin, singing and bagpiper performance. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will post the colors. Hosted in conjunction with American Legion and VFW groups throughout Washington County.

Statewide Veterans Day Celebration, Salem: 2 p.m. Sat. Nov. 11, Oregon World War II Memorial, Court and Cottage streets, Salem. Hosted by Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs. Honoring and remembering the achievements and contributions of all of Oregon’s veterans. Featuring remarks by Joshua Groesz, Iraq combat veteran and executive director of The Salvation Army’s Veterans and Family Center, and Marianne McNally, daughter of Don Malarkey, WWII hero and member of famed 101st Airborne’s Easy Company, who died in September at 96. Also a color guard, national anthem, laying of the wreath and the playing of “Taps.” Troutdale Lions Club Free Spaghetti Dinner for Veterans: 4:30-6 p.m. Nov. 11, Sam Cox Building, Glenn Otto Park, 1106 E. Historic Columbia River Highway, Troutdale. Community members are invited to say thank you to veterans. Please bring three non-perishable food items. Veteran’s Dinner, Forest Grove: 12:30 p.m. Sun. Nov. 12, Forest Grove Elks Lodge, 2810 Pacific Ave. A dinner and dance for Veterans of the Forest Grove Community. Vintage Country Band will perform from 2:30pm to 5pm. Free for veterans, donations requested from non-veterans. Veterans looking for the freebies and discounts on Friday and Saturday can check out the list on Military.com, which has offerings for restaurants, retailers, recreation and travel. Here Locally:

Free Oregon Zoo admission: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 10 and 11. The Oregon Zoo will once again offer free admission for veterans and their accompanying family members, as well as for active duty military and the families of those currently deployed with military/vet organization ID, discharge papers or other official identification. http://www.oregonzoo.org/events/veterans-day-0

Saturday closures: