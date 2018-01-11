Veteran Sues Veterinarian For Burning Support Dog During Surgery

WARNING – Story contains images that maybe considered graphic for some viewers.

CORNELIUS, Oregon – A man is suing a Washington County Veterinarian after his dog suffered severe burns while undergoing emergency surgery last year. Perry the dog also serves as a therapy animal, providing emotional support for her owner, who is a disabled vet.

The Veterinarian says the heated operating table that Perry was on malfunctioned, then overheated, leaving the dog with 4th degree burns.

The owner took the dog elsewhere to be treated for the burns asking the first Vet to pay for the cost. But the Vet denies any wrong doing. Perry the Dog’s owner is seeking nearly 100-Thousand-dollars in damages.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW